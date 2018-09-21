Severe storm levels homes in Dunrobin

At least three homes were levelled in Dunrobin on Grasshopper Lane Friday afternoon as storms tore across the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

The capital region has been under several weather warnings, including a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado warning.

Dan Spinks said the damage is extensive at his home in Dunrobin.

"I don't know how to describe it, it got levelled. The basement is intact," he said on CBC's All In A Day.

He said he fled to his basement when the storm hit.

"I wasn't hearing [anything]. I knew the house was getting hammered. I went under the stairs in the basement. I have a closet. I hid."

He said his neighbours' home was also levelled and debris has been tossed around the neighbourhood.

"The dumpsters from the Dunrobin store are in my backyard ... that's about two football fields [away]."

A car rests under debris on Boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes in Gatineau. (CBC )

Hydro Ottawa said it is dealing with widespread outages across the city and it is unclear when power will be fully restored to all customers.

Traffic lights are also out in several spots across the city. They should be treated as a four-way-stop.

Severe wind also tore roofs off homes along Boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes in Gatineau.

The storm has also snapped trees in the area. (CBC)

There is considerable damage to these homes in Gatineau (CBC)

