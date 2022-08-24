Watermain break prompts boil-water advisory in Gatineau

The City of Gatineau has issued what it's calling a preventative boil-water advisory for about 300 homes following a watermain break in the city's Gatineau sector.

The affected addresses are 1 to 95 rue du Coteau, near the intersection of boulevard La Vérendrye and montée Paiement. The watermain break occurred near the intersection last night, according to the city.

Water service to the affected homes could be interrupted, and residents might notice a drop in water pressure, the city said.

They're advised to boil tap water for one minute before consuming it. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Once the advisory is lifted, residents in the affected area are advised to open all cold water taps and let them run for about a minute or until the water turns cold.

Any ice made with tap water during the advisory should be discarded.