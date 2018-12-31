Gatineau walk-in clinics see influx of patients during holidays

Walk-in clinics in Gatineau have seen an increase in patients this holiday season, with some even extending their hours to accommodate the demand.

Many medical centres are closed for the holidays, driving more patients to seek care from a walk-in clinic, said Delphine Laramée, a doctor at a clinic in Gatineau.

Her clinic is normally open at 8 a.m. on Saturdays, she said. But at that time last weekend, there were 15 people already waiting to be seen, prompting the clinic to extend its opening hours.

"It's really, really busy," she said. "Many of the clinics are closed because of the holidays, so they come to the walk-in clinic and we try to see more patients than usual."

One of the first people she treated on Saturday morning had been waiting outside the clinic in a snowsuit since 6:45 a.m. in order to see a doctor, Laramée said.

The clinic Dr. Delphine Laramée works at has extended its hours to accommodate higher numbers of patients over the holidays, she said. (Radio-Canada)

Emergency rooms see normal traffic

The increased demand for walk-in clinics could be caused in part by a desire to avoid a visit to the emergency room, Laramée said.

She said she's seen many patients with colds or the flu, as well as gastrointestinal illnesses.

"People are really sick and they don't want to go to the emergency because they know they are waiting for a lot of hours," she said.

Dr. Marcel Guilbault, president of the Association of General Practitioners of Western Quebec, said emergency room visits in the region are steady. (Radio-Canada)

Emergency rooms in the region are seeing relatively normal traffic when compared to other hospitals in Quebec, said Marcel Guilbault, president of the Association of General Practitioners of Western Quebec.

In a French-language interview, he said many emergency rooms will call walk-in clinics to take patients with minor illnesses, in order to avoid a snarl of traffic in the ER that could impede the care of seriously ill or injured patients.