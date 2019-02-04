Suspected vehicle thief gets stuck in a wall

Skip to Main Content
A 19-year-old man tried and failed to smash his way out of a garage where he had been cornered by police in Gatineau, Que., Monday morning.

Teen's failed flight from police ends in Gatineau, Que., garage

Gatineau police tracked a vehicle theft suspect to a garage using police dogs, and caught him when he got stuck in a wall while trying to escape. (Radio-Canada)

The events started at about 1 a.m., when Gatineau police pulled over a vehicle as part of a routine stop.

The driver fled on foot into the woods, so officers called in a police dog team from the Sûreté du Québec to try to find him.

A passenger in the vehicle stayed put, police added.

The suspect who fled was tracked to a garage in the west-end community of Aylmer, where he had climbed up into the ceiling beams and wouldn't come down.

Police said he tried to smash through a wall to escape, but got stuck.

He was arrested and is expected to appear in court Monday to face charges including obstructing police, breach of probation, trespassing and theft of property over $5,000, because police believe the vehicle had been stolen.

