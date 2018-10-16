Region north of Gatineau seeing 'incredible' suicide increase

Leaders in La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau are raising the alarm about a sharp increase in suicides in the area and calling for more resources to help deal with the crisis.

While no numbers are available from health authorities, the co-ordinator of local mental health group Suicide Détour, said the number of calls for help she's hearing has "exploded."

"What's happening now is not normal," said Caroline Lafontaine in a French-language interview.

"This year we've seen a much higher number of suicides compared to a normal year. It's an incredible crisis for the region."

The reeve of the municipality which includes communities such as Maniwaki and Gracefield said she has heard the concerns and knows they have to do more.

"We really need more resources," said Chantal Lamarche in an interview with Radio-Canada.

The community’s reeve Chantal Lamarche said they need more resources to deal with the crisis and they need to make it easier to get that help. (Radio-Canada)

Lamarche said she believes the slow response some people face when dealing with mental health issues is compounding the problem, since it can take three to four months to get treatment.

She said when someone calls 811 looking for help, they can be bounced between the local groups and the broader area's Centre intégré de santé et des services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO).

She blames that on the previous government's 2014 decision to merge local health agencies.

Services not well known

Carole Saint-Amour's son killed himself earlier this year.

She said she only discovered Suicide Détour after it happened and while it's helped her family cope, more needs to be done to ensure people who are struggling know there are services out there to help them.

Carole Saint-Amour’s son took his own life earlier this year. She said available services have to be better advertised so people know there is help available. (Radio-Canada)

Alain Godmaire, director of mental mealth and addiction programs at CISSSO, said they have observed an increase in suicides but they don't yet have official data or know what is responsible.

Godmaire said funding for services has not been reduced, but he wonders if those who need help know where to find it.

He said he hopes to bring everyone in the sector together to work on the problem.

The area's newly elected Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Robert Bussière said he also believes the elimination of regional health agencies has exacerbated problems.

He said he intends to work closely with Suicide Détour to find funding for the issue.