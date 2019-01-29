Gatineau tofu maker struggling to keep up with demand

A Gatineau, Que., tofu company has its plant running at full speed trying to keep with a surge in demand for its products.

Soyarie makes the soybean product in its plant near Lac Leamy, but even running 24 hours a day six days per week it is struggling to keep up with orders.

Frederick Noël, the company's director of production, said demand has been increasing every year, but now it is turning away new customers because it can't keep up.

He said many people are looking to get protein from non-meat sources and are turning to tofu, noting the new Canadian food guide encourages people to get their protein from alternate sources.

Outside of the capital region, the company also sells to stores in Montreal and Toronto.

Expansion plans

The company is spending $2.5 to $3 million to renovate the former Aliments Martel facility near the Gatineau airport.

When that move is complete, which could be as early as December, the company would be able to double its production in the short term and eventually triple it.

Workers at Soyaire's facility are working 24 hours per day, but still can't keep up with the demand for the company's tofu. (Radio-Canada / Hugo Bélanger)

"We're trying to move as quickly as possible to be able to keep pace with the market, which seems to grow more and more every year," Noël said in a French interview.

The company was started by Koichi Watanabe in 1982, who started making tofu in his garage in Hull a few years earlier.