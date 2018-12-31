Family praises officers for saving toddler's life

A Gatineau, Que., family is praising two police officers with the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais for saving their toddler after he nearly died this past summer.

On Aug. 11, Cynthia Roussel, Maxime Barrette​ and their son Arnaud were on a family picnic in Gatineau Park when the two-year-old suffered three cardiac arrests.

"Officers started resuscitation manoeuvres, because the defibrillator was saying that he had to be shocked right away and that's when I collapsed," Roussel told Radio-Canada in a French interview.

"The police were very good. They kept their cool."

Beat the odds

The toddler suffers from Marfan syndrome, a connective tissue disorder.

His heart, aorta and eyes are fragile, his mother said.

Arnaud was rushed to the Hull Hospital before being transferred to CHEO, Ottawa's children's hospital.

Doctors told the parents there were two possible scenarios: either Arnaud's aorta had burst and there was nothing they could do, or his aorta had dilated and he had a 25 to 35 per cent chance of survival.

"The straw that broke the camel's back is when the surgeon told us they had to operate, otherwise Arnaud would die," Barrette said.

Arnaud's parents, Maxime Barrette and Cynthia Roussel, say they're thankful for every moment they get to spend with their son. (Radio-Canada)

Both parents were convinced they were going to lose their son, but Arnaud defied the odds. The operation was a success, he was given a pacemaker and discharged from the hospital on Sept. 4.

"It is a miracle," Barrette said. "We are really privileged for his [current] condition, because it is as if nothing had happened."

Happy, energetic boy

Shortly before the holidays, the police officers who helped save Arnaud's life came to meet the little boy.

"It is heartwarming," said Jérémie Robitaille. "We are proud of what we did, also the paramedics who helped in Arnaud's resuscitation."

"An event like this, which ends well, it makes you smile," said Alexandre Tessier, the other officer who helped save Arnaud.



Today, Arnaud has plenty of energy and happy parents who said they're determined to appreciate every moment they have with him.

The couple said they're relieved to be able to spend the holidays with their son at their home in Gatineau.