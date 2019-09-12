Gatineau tennis tournament forced to cancel 2020 event

Organizers of Gatineau's annual Challenger tennis tournament have announced they're cancelling the 2020 event because it has become unsustainable.

Organizers made the announcement at a news conference Thursday.

The annual tournament, which has been held for the last six years, has hosted both male and female professional players from around the world, including Canada's Bianca Andreescu, who won the Women's US Open last weekend.

In 2016, Andreescu won both the women's doubles and singles titles at the Gatineau tournament.

Recent Grand Slam winner Bianca Andreescu, now ranked fifth in the world, played at the Challenger in 2016. (Challenger de Gatineau)

Organizers said a lack of proper infrastructure, as well as a shortage of volunteers, prompted the tournament's cancellation. They also indicated the event needs more sponsors and support from the business community to continue.

Mathieu Toupin, co-director of the tournament, said the 2019 event was a success and featured an incredible level of play. Toupin was visibly upset as he spoke about the decision to cancel the 2020 event.

This summer's edition of the tournament took place in July at Parc de l'Île in Gatineau.