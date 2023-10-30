Gatineau teen allegedly stole vehicle with 10-year-old sleeping in back seat

A Gatineau, Que., teenager has been charged after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Ottawa with a 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat.

The parent and vehicle owner left the vehicle idling in a restaurant parking lot on the 3000 block of Carling Avenue late Friday afternoon, according to an Ottawa police news release.

When the owner went inside to pick up their order, they left their 10-year-old child sleeping in the back seat, police said.

A 16-year-old from Gatineau stole the idling vehicle, according to police, and when the teenager noticed the child sleeping in the back, they stopped and let the child out unharmed.

Police said officers flooded the area and located the vehicle within minutes. The driver fled on foot but police said officers pursued and made the arrest.

The teenager, who faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police, remains in custody.

They were scheduled to appear in court Monday.