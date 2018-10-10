Gatineau surgeon suspended after botched operation

A Gatineau surgeon has had his licence suspended for 10 weeks over a 2012 surgery that led to complications and a 224-day hospital stay for his patient.

The Collège des médecins du Québec released its decision last month, effectively suspending Dr. Jody North Bothwell, who practises at the Gatineau Hospital.

The college found Bothwell failed to account for post-operative complications when he performed a laparoscopic hernia surgery in January 2012.

The patient suffered extreme pain following the surgery, and was eventually discovered to be in septic shock. The patient was transferred to the Hull Hospital for a second operation, but spent more than seven months recovering.

Bothwell was also found to have failed to properly document the surgery.

Previously sanctioned

In addition to the suspension, Bothwell will have to cover the costs of the disciplinary hearing. The patient is also suing Bothwell.

Bothwell became licensed in 1993 and originally practised in Ontario, where he was previously sanctioned in 2003 for committing an act of professional misconduct.

According to a decision from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, Bothwell had sex with a former patient in his office in 2001, months after operating on the woman and becoming aware she'd been diagnosed with depression.

Bothwell was suspended for two months, charged $2,500 for the cost of the hearing and forbidden from being alone with female patients, except in the operating room. Quebec's college kept those restrictions in place when he began working there in 2004.