Gatineau looking into bigger, better convention space

In a bid to attract lucrative business dollars, Tourisme Outaouais is spending $60,000 to find out whether a bigger and better convention space in Gatineau, Que., will provide the right incentive.

The non-profit has awarded a contract to consultants Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton (RCGT) to study the viability of a new centre that would host conferences and hopefully attract more business tourism to the region.

"It is the most lucrative sector of the tourism industry," said Tourisme Outaouais president and CEO France Bélisle.

According to Bélisle, business tourists stay longer and spend more than the average vacationer.

"This is an area that is very promising," she said.

Province considering investments

In Gatineau, the study will explore both the feasibility and cost of a new convention centre, with estimates currently ranging between $200 million and $300 million, depending on the size and type of facility, according to Bélisle.

It comes as the Quebec government is considering investing in regional projects that boost this particular tourism sector.

"So we want to make sure we don't miss this opportunity," Bélisle said.

Bélisle said people visiting for conventions spend more than leisure tourists, spending not just on more hotel nights but also on restaurants and taxis.

Convention organizers themselves, meanwhile, spend on equipment rentals and book local caterers and artists.

Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin says his city is missing out on opportunities to attract business tourists because Gatineau lacks proper accommodations. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Not enough space

The Gatineau region currently has 25 locations able to host business events. In 2018, the region hosted 375 conventions and events that generated more than $23.5 million.

While the number of overnight stays during conventions have grown steadily from about 52,000 in 2014 to 60,000 in 2018, the city can't support many more with its current offerings, Bélisle said.

The Palais des congrès de Gatineau and the Hilton Lac-Leamy are the biggest, but even these venues have their limitations.

The Hilton, for instance, may have several conference rooms, but it's still too small for many events, said Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin.

He said members of the Union of Quebec Municipalities don't select Gatineau for meetings because there aren't enough accommodations.

"We miss opportunities," Pedneaud-Jobin said.

'Maxed out'

The Palais des Congrès was renovated by the provincial government several years ago, but is already too small and doesn't meet the needs of modern convention-goers, added Bélisle.

Jason Trottier with the Ottawa-Gatineau Hotel Association said his group is eager to support the project.

"It will help bring more people to the region," said Trottier. "Right now, we're maxed out."

The City of Gatineau, which helped finance the feasibility study, said in late 2018 it planned to invest more in business tourism.

The RCGT study is expected to be completed by July.