Game on: Gatineau poised to legalize street hockey

Street hockey players in Gatineau will soon find out whether it's game on or game over.

On Thursday, Gatineau, Ville en santé, an advisory committee that promotes public health, approved a report by city staff recommending the game be allowed on certain streets.

"We can't promote something that's not allowed, [but] we want to promote health habits," said Limbour Coun. Renée Amyot, who chairs the committee.

If council rejects the recommendation, the game will remain illegal. If it approves the change, a pilot project would begin in September.

Rules of the game

That would make Gatineau one of only a few communities in Quebec to officially condone street hockey under the provisions of a provincial road safety law that was updated in 2017.

In Montreal, street hockey is only allowed in alleyways.

Under the proposed Gatineau pilot project, the game could be played only on local streets with a speed limit of 40 km/h, excluding roads adjacent to parks ot schools.

Amyot said local residents would also have to be OK with having a game going in front of their homes.