City bus in Gatineau shot, nobody injured

Police in Gatineau, Que., say someone shot a city bus overnight.

Only the driver was on board and was not injured, local police said in a news release.

The driver heard loud noises near the intersection of boulevards du Mont-Bleu and de la Cité-des-jeunes, police said, but told officers he didn't see anything at first when he stopped to check.

He only found damage once the bus was back at the depot. Police were called around 1 a.m. and said it was caused by projectiles from a firearm.

The investigation continues, police said in the news release. They didn't announce any suspects or arrests.

The area where the driver heard the noise is about seven kilometres northwest of downtown Gatineau.