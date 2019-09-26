Gatineau adding 50 new speed radar signs

The City of Gatineau says it will be installing 50 new "educational" radar signs to show motorists their speed and encourage them to slow down.

While the radar won't lead to a ticket, it's meant as a warning in residential neighbourhoods where speed is a common concern.

"It's one of the main issues citizens raise," said Aylmer Coun. Audrey Bureau, president of the city's transportation commission.

"Speeding in neighbourhoods is a safety issue."

Gatineau has already installed 18 similar signs since 2018, one in each of its districts.

The City of Gatineau had issues with batteries, solar panels and vandalism with its speed radar signs. (CBC)

Hull-Wright Coun. Cédric Tessier says they have had an effect on speed.

However, he said they have also been damaged or vandalized — solar panels have been stolen, for example.

"It was extremely difficult to collect data on speed this summer, given that there were issues with batteries," Tessier said.

Real-time speed data

The 50 new radar signs will both display how fast a motorist is driving and a message either advising them to slow down or thanking them for going the proper speed.

Five of the signs will have a direct live link to send real-time data to the city on vehicle speeds.

The city will install those signs on particularly problematic streets.

The signs will also be moved each year.

Gatineau police say the data from the radar will help target enforcement efforts.