Cockroaches close Gatineau soup kitchen

La Soupière de l'Amitié de Gatineau is looking for a new home after a cockroach problem forced the soup kitchen from its east-end home Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the soup kitchen said the owner of the building called an exterminator, but they never showed up.

Servers will be handing out hot dogs in front of its location on rue Jean-René-Monett for the next three days, but the spokesperson said they can't do more because they can't get into the building.

She said they'll be looking for a new home, regardless of if and when the cockroaches are gone.