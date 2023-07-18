Police searching for suspect after Gatineau shooting sends 1 man to hospital

Gatineau police are searching for a suspect after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the city's Hull sector sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Service de Police de la Ville de Gatineau (SVPG), the man was seriously injured in an incident involving gunfire.

The man's injuries caused police to fear for his health, SVPG spokesperson Patrick Kenney said at a Tuesday news briefing.

As of Tuesday evening, police were still actively searching for the suspect, who they believe may be armed.

Officers had been in the area since shortly after 3 p.m. and were still deployed near the intersection of Saint-Joseph and Montclair boulevards several hours later.

Members of the police tactical squad were seen searching nearby businesses and residential properties. A crime scene marked the front of the Bloome real estate development project adjacent to Les Galeries de Hull shopping centre.

Police did not disclose the victim's identity or age.

"Although the event seems targeted and no other shots have been reported since, we ask the public to avoid the area," the SVPG said in a French tweet. "Similarly, neighbourhood residents are asked to stay inside so as not to interfere with the work of police."