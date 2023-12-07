Family unintended target of shooting in Hull, police say

Gatineau police say a shooting Wednesday night mistakenly targeted a family in an attack they suspect is linked to an earlier attempted murder.

Several bullets penetrated into a home at on Saint-Hyacinthe in the city's Hull sector shortly before midnight, according to a police news release. The family currently living there has young children and no links to criminals, police said.

"It's a young family," said Gatineau police spokesperson Patrick Kenney. "Nobody knows them from the police, and they're just plain victims in this situation. Fortunately nobody was injured."

Kenney said the family has since been relocated. About 10 bullet holes could be seen on the house Thursday morning.

The family had only lived in the home for a few months, according to the release. Two brothers who were known to police and injured in a different shooting last week lived there previously, it said.

On Nov. 27, shots were fired at a vehicle in Hull. A 30-year-old man was later charged with attempted murder.

Police said they believe the two shootings are linked. Asked if organize crime could be involved, Kenney said police haven't ruled out that hypothesis in their investigation.

"We're going to have a lot of police officers in the area patrolling to make sure the citizens are safe," Kenney said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the Wednesday night shooting.