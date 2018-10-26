Taxi driver charged with sexually assaulting Gatineau para-transit user

Gatineau police have charged a 48-year-old man with the sexual assault of a teen living with severe disabilities.

A 48-year-old Gatineau man was arrested Monday and charged with sexual exploitation and indecent acts, according to Gatineau police.

Police said they first got a complaint that a teenager had been sexually assaulted while using para-transit.

The driver was working for Taxi Loyal, which is contracted to do para-transit for the city's transit service.

Investigators believe two more recent assaults of women with physical or mental disabilities using para-transit could be related to the incident and are asking the public for more information.

Police are asking people with information to reach them at 819-243-4635, extension 5.

Police said the STO and Taxi Loyal have fully co-operated with their investigation, giving them "key information" that helped them move the case along.

The accused appeared in court on Tuesday and has been released on conditions, including that he stay away from minors unless supervised by a responsible person and staying out of para-transit vehicles.