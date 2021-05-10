Gatineau man facing sexual assault, child porn charges dating back to 2012

A 27-year-old man from Gatineau, Que., is facing multiple charges of sexual assault with a weapon and production and distribution of child pornography after incidents spanning a five-year period between 2012 and 2017.

In a statement released Monday, Gatineau police said officers arrested the man last Wednesday.

Officers began investigating him after receiving a sexual assault complaint dating back to 2017. Since then, more victims, who were both teenagers and adults at the time, have been identified, they wrote.

So far, six victims have filed complaints, but police believe there could be more victims in other locations since he has worked as a military reservist since July 2020.

He allegedly met five of the six victims through the organization Héberge-Ado, said a spokesperson with Gatineau police. The organization assists at-risk and homeless youth, according to its website.

"This is how he met those teenagers," she said. "He engaged in a relationship with them and there were consensual sexual acts" before he allegedly performed acts to which they didn't consent.

He has been charged with three counts each of sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 and making available an intimate image. He is also charged with one count of sexual assault, one of breaking and entering with intent of committing a sexual assault, two charges of producing child pornography, one of distributing child pornography, and one forcible confinement.

The man has been in custody since his arrest.

Anyone who is a potential victim or has information about the assaults is asked to contact Gatineau police at 819-243-4636, extension 5.