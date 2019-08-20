Residents frustrated by early answers to Gatineau sewage backup

The City of Gatineau, Que., says a protection grate in a sewer caused the backup that soaked the basements of some 30 homes with contaminated water, but that an ongoing investigation will look to pin responsibility.

Residents of rue Nobert, near Highway 50 and Montée Paiement, discovered the overflowing sewage the afternoon of Aug. 11. City crews unblocked the pipe at about 6 p.m.

Still, residents say they're facing thousands of dollars in damage and have to throw out possessions due to contamination.

Cleaning companies were called to rue Nobert Aug. 11 after a sewer blockage caused contaminated water to back up into the basements of some 30 homes. (CBC)

Jonathan Choquette managed to contain the water to his furnace room and downstairs washroom. He was among the residents unhappy with the city's explanations at a meeting on Monday evening.

"Some of the answers are a bit scary. They're not taking responsibility and we're wondering — we hope the insurance companies will get together and get some clear answers and objective answers," Choquette said.

Some residents said they hope the city will cover the damage their insurance plans won't.

'It should not occur anymore'

Versant Coun. Daniel Champagne held the meeting to update residents, but admitted he didn't have all the answers.

"If I was in their situation I would be as frustrated as they are. If you wake up one morning or if you go in your basement one afternoon and you notice you have water in your basement, you'd be worried too. I totally understand that," Champagne said.

It's important that residents file for the city's damages assessment by Aug. 26, as the city is assessing its responsibility for damages on a case-by-case basis, he said.

City assessments will take between 45 and 60 days to process. One factor that will be considered is whether homes have a mandatory check valve installed, which would reduce flooding.

Gatineau Coun. Daniel Champagne, who represents the Versant district, held an information session for residents of rue Nobert who were affected by last week's sewage backup. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Champagne also said the blockage by the protection grate was an isolated incident.

"It should not occur anymore, but that being said, we're going to continue to work [with residents]," he said.

Some people said they aren't sure they have faith in the system, given the lack of details about what happened.