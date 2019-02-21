Gatineau school to test 'roughhousing' zone

Some children at a Gatineau elementary school are about to get a taste of what recess used to be like before administrators cracked down on practically any form of rough, physical fun.

The Commission scolaire des Draveurs plans to set up a "roughhousing" zone at L'école du Cheval-Blanc following March break.

The initiative, already in place in other Quebec schools, will allow children to engage in physical outdoor play.

Students who take part will have to undergo a training session and follow strict rules during the play periods. Activities will be supervised by a physical education teacher, and blows or gestures of violence will be off limits.

The school board didn't provide examples of activities or games that will be allowed.

Only children in Grade 3 will participate at first. If it's successful, kids in other grades will be allowed to take part, starting next winter.