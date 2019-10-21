Clerk shot during robbery at Gatineau convenience store

Gatineau police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery at a convenience store east of downtown on Sunday night.

Police said a man and a woman entered the Mini-Marché Laurin on rue Notre-Dame east of boulevard Labrosse in Lac-Beauchamp at about 8:30 p.m.

They demanded cash before shooting the employee with an air gun and fleeing with merchandise, police said.

The clerk was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Gatineau Police Service (SPVG) said it is still investigating and looking for two suspects.

The man was wearing a mask, a black sweater with a hood, gray pants, and a camouflage backpack, standing about 5-10.

The woman with him was in her early twenties, about 5-8 tall and was dressed in a black Adidas sweater.