Alleged road rage gunman struck by vehicle

Gatineau police have arrested a man suspected of firing a gun in what they describe as a fit of road rage — but not before his alleged target ran him over.

Police said the incident started around 6 p.m. Tuesday on boulevard Gréber when a 38-year-old man in one vehicle allegedly fired a gunshot at a stranger in another vehicle.

Unhurt, the intended target drove away, but the gunman turned up again — this time on foot — on nearby rue de la Salle.

When the gunman approached, the driver rammed into him.

The suspect was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries, and is facing firearms charges including assault with a weapon.