Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Officials still monitoring Gatineau River, waters expected to soon recede

Officials say they're still monitoring water levels along the Gatineau River but don't believe it will flood in the immediate Gatineau, Que., area in the short term.

Residents should keep dikes in place but not build new ones, says mayor

CBC News ·
Sandbags are stacked along a street in the Touraine neighbourhood of Gatineau, Que., on May 27, 2022. City officials are urging people to keep their flood preparations in place, even though the risk of local flooding appears to be diminishing. (Patrick Louiseize/Radio-Canada)

Officials say they're still monitoring water levels along the Gatineau River but don't believe it will flood in the immediate Gatineau, Que., area in the short term.

Many of the city's residents were bracing for water levels to surpass the area's flooding threshold, but on Friday officials downgraded the emergency alert level, saying they were now simply monitoring the situation.

At a Saturday afternoon press conference, Gatineau Mayor France Bélisle encouraged residents to keep any dikes they'd built in place but not necessarily construct new ones.

"We're also working with different experts, and based on what they've looked at, we feel confident that at this stage [that we should still be] monitoring the situation," Bélisle said.

"We don't feel [it's an] emergency at this stage."

Earlier this week, the city distributed sandbags so residents could shore up their properties, believing precipitation could cause parts of the city to flood for the third time in six years.

Some officials expected the water would flood people's homes as soon as Saturday.

Gatineau, Que., Mayor France Bélisle says officials are still monitoring the river levels but the situation is no longer deemed an emergency. (Alexander Behne/Radio-Canada)

But officials now believe water levels should decrease early next week. Financial assistance programs exist to help compensate for costs incurred during the preparation. 

Bélisle said residents would receive more information in a few days — including how to get rid of their sandbags.

Other parts of the Outaouais have flooded, including farther north in the Maniwaki, Que., region. The Ottawa River, meanwhile, is not at risk of flooding.

A campground is flooded in Gracefield, Que., on May 26 due to high water levels on the Gatineau River. (Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now