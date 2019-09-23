Political experience abounds in Gatineau

Many of the candidates in this eastern Gatineau riding have political experience to lean on.

Former Liberal party president Steve MacKinnon seized Gatineau from the NDP in 2015, and has often been called upon by the party to answer questions about local issues such as the Phoenix pay system.

He's up against the NDP's Eric Chaurette, who's worked in food sustainability and security; Guy Dostaler, a carpenter running again for the Greens; former Gatineau city councillor and mayoral candidate Sylvie Goneau for the Conservatives; Mario-Roberto Lam for the People's Party; Geneviève Nadeau, a teacher whose father and sister have been local politicians, for the Bloc; and Pierre Soublière of the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada.

Gatineau in 2015