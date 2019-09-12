Liberal incumbent Steve MacKinnon triumphs in Gatineau

CBC News projects Liberal incumbent Steve MacKinnon will represent Gatineau in Parliament.

MacKinnon, a former Liberal party president, seized Gatineau from the NDP in 2015, and was often called upon by the party to answer questions about local issues such as the Phoenix pay system.

He was up against the NDP's Eric Chaurette, who's worked in food sustainability and security; Guy Dostaler, a carpenter running again for the Greens; former Gatineau city councillor and mayoral candidate Sylvie Goneau for the Conservatives; Mario-Roberto Lam for the People's Party; the Bloc's Geneviève Nadeau, a teacher whose father and sister have been local politicians; and Pierre Soublière of the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada.

The riding has been represented by the Progressive Conservatives, Bloc and NDP in the past.

Gatineau in 2015