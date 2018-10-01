Former La Pêche mayor Robert Bussière replaces Stéphanie Vallée in Gatineau
CAQ takes riding from Liberals
Former La Pêche mayor Robert Bussière of the Coalition Avenir Québec will represent Gatineau in Quebec City, CBC projects.
Bussière had 41 per cent of the vote with 62.1 per cent of polls reporting. His nearest challenger, Liberal Luce Farrell, had 31.7 per cent of the vote.
Seven candidates were running in the riding, which includes part of northern Gatineau and areas north of it, including Chelsea, La Pêche, Val-des-Monts and Maniwaki.
The riding had no incumbent, with Liberal Stéphanie Vallée deciding not to run again.
Bussière faced Farrell, who was Vallée's former assistant, and was also challenged by UQO student federation executive Jonathan Carreiro-Benoit of the Parti Québécois, and international relations researcher Milan Bernard of Québec Solidaire.
The riding had voted Liberal in every election since 1962.
