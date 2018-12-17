Gatineau investigates water main break affecting 3 districts

The City of Gatineau is investigating a water main break affecting three of the city's districts.

The city received calls Monday evening about low water pressure in the Val-Tétreault, Manoir des Trembles and Alexandre-Taché Boulevard districts.

Présence policière. Boul Alexandre-Taché Fermé près UQO. Fort débit d’eau <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iciottgat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iciottgat</a> <a href="https://t.co/rUbD1SymwF">pic.twitter.com/rUbD1SymwF</a> —@atreps

Both the Hull Hospital and the Pierre-Janet psychiatric hospital are affected by the break.

Officials at the Hull Hospital said they have low water pressure, and that patients undergoing dialysis had to be sent home.

Patients at Pierre-Janet are being given water bottles for drinking, because the hospital does not have access to water.

City officials are investigating the cause, and said they do not know when the issue will be solved.

Alexandre Taché Boulevard is closed between the Université du Québec en Outaouais (UQO) and Gatineau Park.