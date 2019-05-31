Gatineau residents raise stink about massive cannabis facility

People who live in the community of Masson-Angers,Que., are raising a stink about the emissions coming from a massive cannabis production plant

Hexo Corp operates a 1.3-million square foot facility that produces almost a third of all the legal pot sold in Quebec.

Residents like Virgine Roussin says the strong odour emanating from the production facility is affecting her lifestyle.

"I have a five-year-old son and I'm mad because it's not supposed to smell. That's what they [Hexo] told us," said Roussin in an interview from her home just down the road from the marijuana facility.

Hexo's production plant in Gatineau sector of Masson-Anger produces 108,000 kg of cannabis a year. It supplies 30% of the legal marijuana sold through the SQDC, a subsidiary of the Quebec liquor authority.

She said the daily smell has become so intolerable that she no longer hangs her laundry out to dry, nor does she leave her windows open.

"Last Sunday we opened a bit of my son's room [window] and we closed the door. Afterward when we came back at night, it was like we smoked a joint in the room."

Roussin said the smell sometimes causes her throat to itch and she's worried about the long-term health effects of the emissions.

Company using filters to reduce smell

Hexo spokesperson Caroline Milliard said that marijuana is natural and its particular aroma is "harmless," and smelling it doesn't get you high.

"The THC component of the plant has to be burned or heated, that's [when] you can have a therapeutical (sic) or psychoactive effect," Milliard said.

Accoring to Milliard, the company meets all Health Canada regulations and uses "high quality carbon filters" to reduce the smell and composts cannabis waste.

Hexo Corp said it has already met with local, provincial and federal politicians to discuss concerns.

Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said the province is in charge of responding to issues with cannabis facilities. The mayor said he's not ready to consider restricting those businesses within Gatineau.

"The plant is in an area where it is fairly isolated. Yes, there are citizens that live around but not as many as in other areas in Gatineau. I think the location is quite good," Pedneaud-Jobin said.

"They have to improve the technology so the smell is not as strong as it is. They're willing to do that. I think that's the first step before we talk about any kind of ban."

No study on health effects

Last spring, Public Health Ontario (PHO) looked at the potential health effects related to the smells coming from marijuana operations.

Dr. Copes is Public Health Ontario's chief of environmental and occupational health.

"Our study found that there's nothing that answers that question yet," said Dr. Ray Copes, PHO's chief of environmental and occupational health.

Copes said that cannabis production facilities usually pop up in rural areas and lack the sample population required to conduct scientific studies.

The provincial health authority's analysis does show that strong smells can lead to headaches or irritation in people with a low tolerance for odour, but for the most part this remains a "nuisance" issue.

PHO recommended creating a system to "report and track nuisance odours" to come up with ways to fix potential problems.

"People don't find [the smell] pleasant and feel that it leads to a decrease at least in their quality of life and their ability to enjoy their property," said Copes.

Roussin said the community has asked for a meeting with the company but has yet to get a response.

Milliard said Hexo is planning a community meeting and wants to hold an open house for residents but dates have not yet been set.