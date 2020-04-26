Gatineau residents call on city to save woodlot

Some Gatineau residents citizens are speaking out against the proposed sale of a woodlot in the western part of the city, arguing it has significant ecological value.

The City of Gatineau issued a tender a few weeks ago for the 5.3-hectare plot of land located at the corner of boulevard de Lucerne and chemin Fraser in the district of Deschênes, near Aylmer.

The money from the sale will be used to purchase land for a new ice rink complex in the city's Plateau neighbourhood.

"It's a pity that we couldn't prevent the departure of the train, but the train is running and we have to take a step back," said France Gagnon, a 28-year resident of Deschênes who lives near the woodlot.

Gagnon is one of the residents who contacted municipal councillors in western Gatineau to express their concerns with the sale.

Gatineau councillors said they weren't informed of the possible presence of a grove of white oak trees when they unanimously approved publication of the call for offers. White oak have become rare after decades of exploitation by industry.

"I find it relevant to dwell on this file, because there is an alleged ecological value," said Aylmer Coun. Audrey Bureau.

A 2012 study carried out by the non-profit Outaouais Ornithologists Club concluded that the land provides critical habitat for endangered species due to its combination of wetland and forest.

Signs posted by the city at the edge of the property say the area hosts nearly 270 species of birds, more than 930 species of amphibians, reptiles and mammals, as well as several species of at-risk plants.

Another study completed by archeology firm GRAO Consultants the same year assesses the archeological potential of the forest from "medium to high."

Decision pending

The City of Gatineau said it will leave the call for tenders posted for the next five weeks before making a decision on the sale of the land.

Deschênes Coun. Mike Duggan said council's goal is to protect other sites with higher ecological value, which could be affected by the growing need for new real estate projects.

"If we are to stop this sale or change it, we have to have an alternative," Duggan said.

Duggan said he understands the importance of conservation, but said the city needs to find a way to finance the Plateau arena project.