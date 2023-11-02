Gatineau could ditch overdue library fines in 2024

Late fees could be a thing of the past at Gatineau, Que., libraries next year.

City councillors voted Friday to ditch fines during consultations on the city's upcoming budget, meaning the initiative will be included in the proposed budget.

If council adopts that proposal on Dec. 5, the municipality would follow in the footsteps of hundreds of other Quebec communities and neighbouring Ottawa, where late fees were ditched in 2021.

The idea was pitched by l'Orée-du-Parc Coun. Isabelle N. Miron, president of the commission for arts, letters and heritage.

About 30 per cent of the city's population uses library services and some proponents hope the move would increase access and boost its popularity.

"When a citizen accumulates too many late fees, it can become inconvenient to go to the library," Miron said in French. "It can also be too expensive and we are only punishing families who are already vulnerable."

Managing the library fee system costs more than the money it brings in, said Coun. Isabelle N. Miron, who put forward the idea of ending fines. (Laurie Trudel/Radio-Canada)

Author Andrée Poulin is one of the people who mobilized people to speak up.

"I wrote to teachers to get involved. Compared to other [Quebec and Canadian] cities, Gatineau is behind," Poulin said in French.

Miron also pointed out that overseeing the late-fee system costs as much to run as the revenue it generates.

"Economically, this is not a good measure," Miron said.

The Ontario Library Association has found that for every $5 charged in late fees, a library spends $5.95 to collect that money.

For many libraries, those fines represent just one or two per cent of total revenue.

If council passes the budget, late fees would be eliminated in 2024. Miron said people would still have to pay for books once they are deemed lost.