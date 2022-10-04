Robert Bussière re-elected in Gatineau

CBC News projects Coalition Avenir Québec incumbent Robert Bussière will remain Gatineau's MNA.

In the 2018 election, Bussière won the riding, taking it from the Liberals who held it since 1962.

In that election Bussière — a former mayor of La Pêche — won 41.74 per cent of the vote.

Containing part of the City of Gatineau and many other municipalities within its border, this electoral division is 15,564 square kilometres. Its population is 77,455, with 62,661 registered voters. It also comprises the Algonquin communities of Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg and Lac-Rapide.

Seven candidates ran in the riding this time around:

Caryl Green, Quebec Liberal Party

Danilo Velasquez, Canadian Party of Québec

Joëlle Jammal, Conservative Party of Quebec

Laura Avalos, Québec Solidaire

Raphaël Déry, Parti Québécois

Robert Bussière, Coalition Avenir Québec (Incumbent)

Robert Dupuis, Démocratie Directe

The riding of Gatineau measures 15,564 square kilometres with 62,462 registered voters. (Élections Québec)