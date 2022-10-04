Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Robert Bussière re-elected in Gatineau

CBC News projects Coalition Avenir Québec incumbent Robert Bussière will remain Gatineau's MNA.

7 candidates ran in Gatineau

Incumbent Robert Bussiè​​re ran with the CAQ in Gatineau (CBC)

In the 2018 election, Bussière won the riding, taking it from the Liberals who held it since 1962.

In that election Bussière — a former mayor of La Pêche — won 41.74 per cent of the vote. 

Containing part of the City of Gatineau and many other municipalities within its border, this electoral division is 15,564 square kilometres. Its population is 77,455, with 62,661 registered voters. It also comprises the Algonquin communities of Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg and Lac-Rapide.

Seven candidates ran in the riding this time around:

  • Caryl Green, Quebec Liberal Party
  • Danilo Velasquez, Canadian Party of Québec
  • Joëlle Jammal, Conservative Party of Quebec 
  • Laura Avalos, Québec Solidaire
  • Raphaël Déry, Parti Québécois
  • Robert Bussière, Coalition Avenir Québec (Incumbent)
  • Robert Dupuis, Démocratie Directe
A map showing the borders of Quebec's Gatineau electoral division.
The riding of Gatineau measures 15,564 square kilometres with 62,462 registered voters. (Élections Québec)
Ottawa Morning9:09What are the top issues for West Quebec voters as the Quebec election approaches?
Editors-in-chief of two local newspapers track what how the election is resonating with residents in this region.
