Thousands of Gatineau homes under boil-water advisory

Tens of thousands of homes in Gatineau, Que., have been placed under a boil-water advisory following a power outage at one of the city's water treatment plants.

The advisory affects more than 33,000 homes in the city's northern and eastern neighbourhoods, according to the city.

Residents of the neighbourhoods covered by the advisory should boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it, the city said.

Once the advisory is lifted, residents should run cold water taps and water fountains for at least one minute. Any ice made while the advisory was in effect should also be thrown out, the city said.

There's currently no estimate as to how long residents will have to boil their water.