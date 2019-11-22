New bar program lets Gatineau designated drivers drink for free

A new program launched this week by police in Gatineau, Que., aims to take impaired drivers off the roads by offering liquid incentives to designated drivers.

The CoDeBars program — which stands for Conducteur Désigné et Bars — offers designated drivers accompanied by at least two other people an equivalent amount of free non-alcoholic drinks at the same pace their friends are drinking.

The program, supported by Quebec's automobile insurance industry, began Thursday and will be available year-round — and bar owners like Éric Gaudreault are already signing up.

"It's a nice wink to say to the driver, 'Here's your drink for the evening,'" said Gaudreault, who runs Le Troquet bar and bistro in downtown Hull.

Free drinks

While his bar already offers designated drivers incentives like discounted appetizers or free coffee refills, Troquet said he likes the idea of a city-wide initiative.

"It's going to make that person with a bracelet feel that much [more] special. Because sometimes you're having maybe less fun with your friends, so at least you are being rewarded for being the responsible one that evening."

He said he believes any costs incurred from handing out free drinks will be balanced by having more patrons at his bar.

"I think the cost is going to be absorbed by [having] more clientele," he said.

"If we can save a life with this [program] there's no cost whatsoever between a soft drink and an accident, that's for sure."

Bargoers positive

The program launched in Sherbrooke, Que., in 2017 and since then has caught on in a handful of other cities across Quebec.

Gatineau bar patrons who spoke to CBC News said the program seemed like a good idea.

"I think everyone loves free drinks, so I think it will work," said Julia Moynié.

"I think there's very few perks for being a DD, so this is a nice idea," added Sarah Genest.

Costs about $13K

The police force hopes the program will slash the roughly 300 to 400 impaired driving cases they see each year, said spokesperson Andrée East.

"We found that it was a really great way to raise awareness [about] impaired driving," East said.

"It was a great [incentive] to encourage people to name someone as a designated driver in their group, to make sure that everybody will get home safe at the end of the night."

The program costs about $13,000, which will go toward posters and bracelets, East said, as well as acquiring the rights to use the CoDeBars image.

Police haven't said specifically how many Gatineau bars have signed on, but East said the initial response has been positive and a list will soon be available on the force's website.

While the campaign will target 18-to-25-year-olds, East said designated drivers of all ages will have access to the program.