Skip to Main Content
Gatineau police use Taser to disarm knife-wielding man

Gatineau police use Taser to disarm knife-wielding man

Gatineau police used a stun gun early Christmas morning to disarm a man who'd allegedly threatened an officer with a knife.

Man allegedly threatened officer who responded to noise complaint

CBC News ·
Gatineau police say an officer fired a stun gun at a 43-year-old man who was armed with a knife. (Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)

Police in Gatineau, Que., used a stun gun early Christmas morning to disarm a knife-wielding man who'd allegedly threatened an officer.

At around 2 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to a home on rue Carle after receiving a noise complaint.

The man was alone inside the residence and was armed with a knife, the Gatineau Police Service said.

When he started making threats, an officer subdued him by discharging a Taser, police said.

Police said the 43-year-old was then rushed to hospital in stable condition.

He's expected to be charged with uttering threats against police officers.

With files from Radio-Canada

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|