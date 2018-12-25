Gatineau police use Taser to disarm knife-wielding man
Man allegedly threatened officer who responded to noise complaint
Police in Gatineau, Que., used a stun gun early Christmas morning to disarm a knife-wielding man who'd allegedly threatened an officer.
At around 2 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to a home on rue Carle after receiving a noise complaint.
The man was alone inside the residence and was armed with a knife, the Gatineau Police Service said.
When he started making threats, an officer subdued him by discharging a Taser, police said.
Police said the 43-year-old was then rushed to hospital in stable condition.
He's expected to be charged with uttering threats against police officers.
With files from Radio-Canada