Police forced to shoot dogs in Gatineau, Que.

Gatineau police said they were forced to shoot two dogs when they were called to the scene of a violent altercation on Saturday morning.

Police received the call to an apartment on Joanisse Street around 4 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, police said the occupants refused to open the door. They suspected a person inside had been injured and had to force the door open.

Once inside, the occupants released two dogs on the police, who said they were forced to shoot the animals.

Police said both dogs died in the altercation.

Three people were arrested and are being questioned by police.