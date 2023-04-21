Gatineau police officers accused of beating Senegalese diplomat won't face charges

The Gatineau Police Service officers who were involved in an altercation with a Senegalese diplomat last year won't face criminal charges, Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DCPP) has confirmed.

Quebec's law enforcement watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), was asked to investigate the August 2022 incident.

At the time, the Republic of Senegal said one of its on-duty diplomats in Ottawa was beaten at her Quebec home by members of Gatineau police.

The police service, meanwhile, said its members subdued and arrested a person who was violent toward officers.

The DCPP told CBC via email Friday that it looked over the results of the BEI investigation and decided no criminal charges against the officers were warranted.

After the incident, the police service had also asked the DCPP to determine whether charges of assault of an officer and obstruction of police were warranted against the diplomat.

But the DCPP decided that — due to diplomatic immunity — the investigation against the embassy staff member had been closed.