Former officer pleads guilty to misusing Gatineau police database

A former Gatineau police officer has pleaded guilty to improper use of a work computer, according to the police service.

Jonathan Charbonneau was charged with assault and improper use of a computer in August 2019. Charbonneau recently resigned from the force.

He was accused of using police databases for personal reasons following an internal investigation stemming from a complaint in January 2019. The alleged crimes date back to 2017.

The assault charge was withdrawn after the victim decided not to pursue it legally, police said in a release Friday.

Charbonneau pleaded guilty to the unauthorized use of a computer Friday afternoon.

"It was established that Mr. Charbonneau neither shared the information he obtained, nor received any compensation for having carried out the verifications," Gatineau police said in the news release.

Charbonneau was placed on leave when the investigation began and did not return to work.