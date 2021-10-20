Former police officer accused of sharing info with organized crime suspects
A former Gatineau, Que., police officer has been charged by the Sûreté du Québec after he allegedly shared inside information with suspects in an organized crime investigation five years ago.
A former Gatineau, Que., police officer has been charged by the provincial police force after he allegedly shared inside information with suspects in an organized crime investigation.
The 54-year-old retired officer was charged by the Sûreté du Québec's internal investigators in connection with a 2016 investigation in the Outaouais, the police force said Tuesday evening in a French-language press release.
His name was not released.
The officer is accused of intentionally trying to hinder, divert or thwart the course of justice and violating the confidence of his office, police said.
He is scheduled to appear at the Gatineau courthouse Nov. 17.
