Gatineau police officer charged with assault, improperly using database

A Gatineau police officer has been charged with assault and improper use of a computer.

Jonathan Charbonneau, an officer with the Service de police de la Ville de Gatineau for 14 years, was charged on Thursday for the offences which allegedly took place in 2017, according to a news release.

It's alleged he used police databases for personal reasons.

Police received a complaint about Charbonneau in January of this year and began an internal investigation.

No other information about what may have happened was released.

Charbonneau was put on leave when the investigation began and is expected to remain on leave for the rest of the year.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.