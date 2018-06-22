Gatineau police officer acquitted on perjury charges

A Gatineau police officer charged with six counts of perjury based on statements made during his 2012 sexual assault trial has been acquitted, the police force said Friday.

Jeffrey Greetham was charged with perjury in 2015, three years after he was acquitted on sexual assault charges involving a 20-year-old woman.

Police have not said what it was about Greetham's testimony on Dec. 19, 2012, that spurred the perjury investigation.

Greetham had previously been charged and acquitted on unrelated sexual assault charges in 2001.

Still suspended

Greetham remains suspended while his actions are reviewed at the municipal level, Gatineau police said in a statement issued following Friday's acquittal.

The veteran police officer has a long history of suspensions and disciplinary hearings.

In 1999, he was suspended for 10 days after giving his firearm to a Buckingham, Que., bar owner to keep in a safe while he had sex in the establishment.

In the French-language statement, Gatineau police said the force "demands that its police officers respect the highest standards of ethics and professional standards."