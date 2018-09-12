Gatineau police kill bear injured in collision

Gatineau police officers shot and killed a bear injured in a traffic collision in the city's Aylmer sector Wednesday.

The bear was struck by a vehicle shortly before 1 p.m. at boulevard des Allumettières and chemin Vanier. Officers found the animal alive but seriously injured following the collision.

After consulting with provincial wildlife officers, they shot the bear to end its suffering.

Police in Gatineau have dealt with several reported bear sightings in recent weeks, especially around Gatineau Park and other wooded areas. Experts tell CBC the animals are looking for food after a dry summer reduced the availability of the berries they typically eat.

Police said each call about a bear sighting is dealt with on a case-by-case basis.