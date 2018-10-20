Police investigating suspicious fire in Hull
Two people were forced to jump from a second-floor residence after a fire broke out at a home in Gatineau's Hull sector early Sunday morning.
2 people jumped from building to escape fire
Gatineau police responded to the fire at 286 Maisonneuve Boulevard around 1 a.m. after a call from two passerbys.
The two people, forced to jump, were transported to hospital in stable condition, police said.
The damage is estimated to be $90,000.
Police said the fire has been deemed suspicious and they continue to investigate.