Police investigating suspicious fire in Hull

2 people jumped from building to escape fire

CBC News
Police responded to a fire that broke out at a home in Gatineau's Hull sector on Oct. 20, 2018. (Radio-Canada)

Two people were forced to jump from a second-floor building after a fire broke out at the residence in Gatineau's Hull sector early Saturday morning. 

Gatineau police responded to the fire at 286 Maisonneuve Boulevard around 1 a.m. after a call from two passerbys. 

Two people had to jump out of the second floor of the apartment to escape the flames. (Radio-Canada)

The two people, forced to jump, were transported to hospital in stable condition, police said.   

The damage is estimated to be $90,000.

Police said the fire has been deemed suspicious and they continue to investigate. 

