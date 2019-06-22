Man, woman arrested after barricading themselves in Gatineau home
Homes nearby were evacuated as a precaution
A man and a woman have been arrested after barricading themselves inside a home in Gatineau's Plateau neighbourhood for more than 12 hours.
The pair were taken out of the home on Boulevard d'Europe in handcuffs at around 6 p.m. Saturday, Gatineau police said.
Police had closed Rue de Londres and Boulevard d'Europe to traffic during the operation, which began at around 4:30 a.m.
Homes near the security perimeter were evacuated as a preventive measure, police said.
The previous night, police had received a call following a robbery in the west end of the city.
The theft occurred outside a convenience store on Fortier Street in the Hull area shortly after 9:40 p.m., police said.
Gatineau police Sgt. Steve Dessureault confirmed the robbery was the cause of the investigation.