Man, woman arrested after barricading themselves in Gatineau home
The pair were arrested after barricading themselves inside a home in Gatineau's Plateau neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Homes nearby were evacuated as a precaution

CBC News ·
A woman is led out of a Gatineau, Que., home in handcuffs on June 22, 2019. Police arrested a woman and a man after they'd barricaded themselves in the home following a robbery. (Radio-Canada)

A man and a woman have been arrested after barricading themselves inside a home in Gatineau's Plateau neighbourhood for more than 12 hours.

The pair were taken out of the home on Boulevard d'Europe in handcuffs at around 6 p.m. Saturday, Gatineau police said.

Police had closed Rue de Londres and Boulevard d'Europe to traffic during the operation, which began at around 4:30 a.m.

Homes near the security perimeter were evacuated as a preventive measure, police said. 

Police officers are on the ground in Gatineau's Plateau neighbourhood after a man barricaded himself in a home. (Pascale Langlois/Radio-Canada)

The previous night, police had received a call following a robbery in the west end of the city.

The theft occurred outside a convenience store on Fortier Street in the Hull area shortly after 9:40 p.m., police said.

Gatineau police Sgt. Steve Dessureault confirmed the robbery was the cause of the investigation.


 

