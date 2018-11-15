Police investigating Gatineau's 4th homicide of 2018

Gatineau police are investigating after a man found at a home on rue Saint-Paul Thursday morning succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police were called to the home around 9 a.m., where they found a man with serious injuries, according to a news release.

Police did not divulge the nature of the man's injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

The identity of the man was not released pending notification of next of kin, the release said.