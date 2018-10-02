Skip to Main Content
Police investigating death at Gatineau home
Gatineau police are investigating after a person died following an incident at a home on rue du Vigneau.

Police called to home shortly after midnight

Police in Gatineau are investigating an incident on rue du Vigneault that happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning. (Radio-Canada)

Gatineau police are investigating after a person died following an incident at a home on rue du Vigneau early Tuesday morning.

Police have not released the gender or age of the person.

Officers were called to the home around 12:30 a.m., and when they arrived they found the person suffering from serious injuries, Gatineau police said in a news release.

The person was taken to Hull Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Officers remain on scene and are going door to door to speak with neighbours.

