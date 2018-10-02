Police investigating death at Gatineau home

Gatineau police are investigating after a person died following an incident at a home on rue du Vigneau early Tuesday morning.

Police have not released the gender or age of the person.

Officers were called to the home around 12:30 a.m., and when they arrived they found the person suffering from serious injuries, Gatineau police said in a news release.

The person was taken to Hull Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Officers remain on scene and are going door to door to speak with neighbours.