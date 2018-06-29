Gatineau police officer pleads guilty to impaired driving

A Gatineau police officer who was charged with impaired driving pleaded guilty in court on Friday morning.

Christian Cousineau was handed a $1,200 fine and a one-year suspension of his drivers licence.

Cousineau was arrested by Gatineau police in in the early morning of Dec. 4, 2016. He was found asleep at the wheel of his car on Maloney Boulevard West, near Montée Paiement in Gatineau. He was not on duty at the time.

A news release from Gatineau police said that Cousineau primarily handles administrative duties.

Despite not being on duty when he was arrested, Cousineau will face a police disciplinary hearing. A committee will hear his case and recommend appropriate sanctions.