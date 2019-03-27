Woman seriously injured in domestic assault, police say

A woman in her 40s was seriously injured in what Gatineau, Que., police are describing as a domestic assault.

It happened at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday at a home on rue Davidson Ouest, near rue des Vignobles.

Police said the woman suffered serious injuries to one of her arms and her head, made by a sharp object.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the home and was scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday morning to face several charges.

A section of rue Davidson Ouest was closed Wednesday morning as police investigated.