Woman who allegedly lied about having COVID-19 faces obstruction charge

A Gatineau, Que., woman faces a charge of obstructing a police officer after she allegedly claimed to have COVID-19 but wasn't infected with the virus, police say.

On March 31, police arrived at a home to speak with a 21-year-old woman, according to a Friday news release from the Gatineau Police Service.

Later that day, the woman claimed she was infected with COVID-19, police said. That led to several officers going into self-isolation and required the decontamination of police vehicles and workspaces.

The woman's claims were later shown to be false, the police force said.

Never got tested, police say

"The investigation determined that the woman had lied about her health. She had never tested positive for COVID-19. In fact, she had never been tested for COVID-19," police said.

"Criminal charges can be laid when an individual knowingly provides incorrect information about his or her health in connection with COVID-19."

A warrant for her arrest has been issued, Gatineau police said.

Police also said people who test positive and deliberately transmit the virus can be charged with causing bodily harm or criminal negligence.