Arson suspect charged in 15 fires

Gatineau Police have charged a man arrested last month with a string of arsons dating back to last fall.

The man was initially charged March 20 in connection to a fire in the Hull area, but further investigation led police to believe he's connected to several other fires.

Prosecutors have now approved new charges in connection to fires at 15 boul. Fournier, 50 rue Dussault and other locations in Hull.

The man is facing a total of 16 charges involving 15 fires.